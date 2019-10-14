Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.92

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $7.01. Rocky Mountain Dealerships shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 7,300 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.92.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$194.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 0.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.08%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

