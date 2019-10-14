Roth Capital Reiterates $51.00 Price Target for AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 136,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 55.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,450 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 40.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.