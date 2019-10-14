Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Rotork to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 319 ($4.17).

Shares of LON:ROR traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 303.30 ($3.96). The company had a trading volume of 1,327,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.70 ($4.32).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Rotork will post 1364.9999036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 449 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

