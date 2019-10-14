SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $4.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00859242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00192765 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005845 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00092138 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004441 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

