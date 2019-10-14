Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) Trading Down 14.1%

Shares of Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) fell 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON)

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.