Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,139.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.42. 11,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,911. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.