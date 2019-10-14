Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP)

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GDP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,078. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

