SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Up 25.3% in September

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 30th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of SPNE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. 39,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $203.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.18.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 892,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 52,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

