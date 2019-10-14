Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 6,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 155.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, Director Wayne T. Pan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $30,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

