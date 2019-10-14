SF Capital Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One SF Capital token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SF Capital has a total market cap of $53,046.00 and $4.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00218444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.01041525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,003,811 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

