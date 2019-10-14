Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $460.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.85.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $550.34. 15,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,324. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.71 and a 200 day moving average of $481.26. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $564.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

