Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Declines By 14.7%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 30th total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $15.00. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $241.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 194.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.