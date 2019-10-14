Short Interest in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Declines By 13.9%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 30th total of 47,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ascena Retail Group by 170.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 174,646 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 511,404 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,522 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

ASNA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,411. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ascena Retail Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.