Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Grows By 34.8%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 30th total of 7,720,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. International Game Technology has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $19.32.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 44.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 37.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.