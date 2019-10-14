Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Drops By 10.0%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $143.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $660,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,253,463.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,724.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,687 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,682. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

