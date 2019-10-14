Short Interest in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Increases By 13.1%

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NVE by 362.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 6,002.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVE by 53.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NVEC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.21. 1,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. NVE has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $302.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.37.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

