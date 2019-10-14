Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Expands By 33.0%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 30th total of 87,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,219,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,318. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $92.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

