Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Declines By 14.4%

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,960,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,883,000 after acquiring an additional 203,657 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.73. 735,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

