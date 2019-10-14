Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Set at $13.00 by Citigroup

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) received a $13.00 target price from stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

SOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 214,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,786. The company has a market cap of $574.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $618,589.89. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,486. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

