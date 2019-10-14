SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.66 and last traded at $37.00, 630 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0548 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

