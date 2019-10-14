Square’s (SQ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.83. 3,504,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,091.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Square by 81.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 16.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 452,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Square by 375.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

