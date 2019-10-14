Starbase (STAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,213.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $318,274.00 and approximately $1,213.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00043609 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.15 or 0.06109334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00042935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016464 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.