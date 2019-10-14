State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,641 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.00. 1,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $824,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

