State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 125.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

SBCF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.73. 3,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,599. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

