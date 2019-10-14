State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,310 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watsco were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Watsco by 776.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Watsco by 54.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $108,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,846. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $172.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

