State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,788 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. United Bank increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 834,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $223.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $145.85.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

