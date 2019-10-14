Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.30

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and traded as high as $29.13. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 142 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stratus Properties by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

