Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $8.52 million and $182,391.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, DragonEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00218237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01044033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00088827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, BitForex, Coinone, Bancor Network, IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Mercatox, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

