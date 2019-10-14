Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.51

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.51 and traded as high as $58.70. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 767,800 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78. The company has a current ratio of 10,847.75, a quick ratio of 10,082.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The business had revenue of C$10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.4499995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.41%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total value of C$1,045,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.60, for a total transaction of C$631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at C$810,408.20. Insiders sold a total of 38,206 shares of company stock worth $2,006,070 over the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

