Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given a $26.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.19.

RUN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 753,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,959. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.76. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 728,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,310,944.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $164,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,901,706 shares of company stock worth $93,209,033 and sold 29,612 shares worth $539,767. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 268,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

