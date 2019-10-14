SunTrust Banks Cuts Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $12.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,308. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew B. Nace acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,164.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $177,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 87,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 143,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

