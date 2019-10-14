Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 11.5% in September

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SUNW stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 70,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.92.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUNW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

