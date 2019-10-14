Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Swedbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 64,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,769. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Swedbank has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 36.84%.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.