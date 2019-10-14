SwftCoin (SWFTC) One Day Volume Hits $1.87 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $1.87 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00043609 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.15 or 0.06109334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00042935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016464 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

