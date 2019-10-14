Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.84. 513,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.19 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 55.89%. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Prague sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $68,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $37,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,164 shares of company stock worth $122,154. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 622,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,821 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

