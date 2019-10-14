TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32, 174 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

About TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

