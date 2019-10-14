TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.16. 926,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,000. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.75. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

