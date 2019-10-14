Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Up 10.9% in September

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $944,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $350,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,449.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,862,319. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 130,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 536,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 418,388 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

