Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 113,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

