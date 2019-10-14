Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ TECD traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tech Data news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,161,000 after purchasing an additional 334,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 715,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.