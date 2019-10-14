Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.50 to C$31.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.04.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.14. 1,903,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.64 and a twelve month high of C$34.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.17.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

