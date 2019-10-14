The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 4,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,214. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

In related news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $149,118 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 389,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,381,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,783,000 after buying an additional 179,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

