TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.36.

TXMD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,633. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.69. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 52,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $155,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,166,559 shares in the company, valued at $53,773,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Bernick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 170,549 shares of company stock worth $493,167. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 30.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after acquiring an additional 89,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.