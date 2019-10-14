ThoreNext (THX) Reaches One Day Volume of $106,748.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.70 or 0.00091993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $166.82 million and $106,748.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00218444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.01041525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

