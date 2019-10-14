Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) received a $25.00 price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. 1,308,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 4.44. Tilray has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $178.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 4,164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.