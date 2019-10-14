Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.00 and traded as high as $74.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 3,349,600 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CSFB lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.80.

The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$73.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79. The business had revenue of C$10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0599994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$1,069,525.20. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$10,069,132.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,368,885.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,544 shares of company stock worth $11,506,158.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

