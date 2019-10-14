Traid Market Capitalization Reaches $5,239.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Traid has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traid has a total market capitalization of $5,239.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traid coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Traid

Traid (CRYPTO:TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 43,800,640 coins and its circulating supply is 20,860,640 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

