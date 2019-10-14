TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $560.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $561.82.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG traded down $6.08 on Thursday, hitting $518.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,933 shares of company stock worth $157,914,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.