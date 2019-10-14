Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $53.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,941,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

