UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,889 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. 24,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,616. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.69 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Mckeag purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

